Ryanair confirms summer 2026 flight schedule from Bydgoszcz

Ryanair has confirmed its summer 2026 flight schedule from Bydgoszcz covering six popular destinations that attract interest from the Kujawsko-Pomorskie region. The schedule includes a year-round connection to Alicante for travel in and beyond summer. The airline positions Bydgoszcz as an important regional hub offering routes chosen by local residents.

The summer routes from Bydgoszcz comprise flights to Alicante Dublin London Stansted London Luton Birmingham and Bristol. Strong connections to London and other UK cities provide options for family visits short breaks or business trips. The schedule aims to offer flexibility for travellers.

Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska shared We are delighted to present our summer flight schedule from Bydgoszcz, featuring 6 attractive destinations that have been popular among our passengers for years. It is particularly worth highlighting the year-round Alicante route, which provides access to sunshine at any time of the year. trips. The full schedule is available in the Ryanair app and on the website www.ryanair.com for bookings.