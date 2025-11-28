Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair considers order of up to 50 A320neo for Lauda

Ryanair considers order of up to 50 A320neo for Lauda

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024
Michael O’Leary

Ryanair Holdings has entered talks with Airbus over a potential order of up to 50 A320neo family aircraft for Lauda Europe. 

Lauda Europe operated twenty-six A320-200s as the only Airbus operator in the Ryanair group.  The airline planned to replace existing A320ceo aircraft with newer models.  Management aimed to grow the Lauda Europe fleet from the current 25 aircraft to 50.  Chief executive Michael O’Leary confirmed the negotiations during a recent update.

Michael O’Leary shared: “At Lauda, we would like to replace the A320ceo, but also to create growth from the current 25 to 50 aircraft.”

Related posts:

Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow CEO warns new taxes in England will shrink aviation – IATA Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus‘Solid financial performance’ – Aer Lingus reports summer profit of €170m Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Growth back at 5pc as Ryanair reports another record October with 19.2m passengers
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.