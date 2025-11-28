Ryanair considers order of up to 50 A320neo for Lauda

Michael O’Leary

Ryanair Holdings has entered talks with Airbus over a potential order of up to 50 A320neo family aircraft for Lauda Europe.

Lauda Europe operated twenty-six A320-200s as the only Airbus operator in the Ryanair group. The airline planned to replace existing A320ceo aircraft with newer models. Management aimed to grow the Lauda Europe fleet from the current 25 aircraft to 50. Chief executive Michael O’Leary confirmed the negotiations during a recent update.

Michael O’Leary shared: “At Lauda, we would like to replace the A320ceo, but also to create growth from the current 25 to 50 aircraft.”