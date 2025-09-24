Ryanair announces digital-day Nov 12 bringing end to era of paper boarding passes

Michael O’Leary

Ryanair has announced its transition date to 100pc digital boarding passes as 12 November 2025, moving from the earlier planned date of 3 November.

Passengers must use the digital boarding pass in the myRyanair app for check-in, as physical paper passes will no longer be available. The switch aligns with a quieter travel period post mid-term break to ensure a smooth changeover.

Features like Order to Seat, live flight updates, and direct disruption notifications enhance the app’s functionality. Approximately 80% of Ryanair’s 206 million passengers already use digital boarding passes, mirroring trends in other ticketed industries.

Dara Brady shared: “To ensure a seamless transition to 100% digital boarding passes for our customers, we will make the switch from Wed Nov 12th, which is traditionally a slightly quieter time for travel following the busy mid-term break period. Ryanair’s move to 100% digital boarding passes will mean a faster, smarter, and greener travel experience for our customers, streamlined through our best-in-class ‘myRyanair’ app.”