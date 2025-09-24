Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair announces digital-day Nov 12 bringing end to era of paper boarding passes

Ryanair announces digital-day Nov 12 bringing end to era of paper boarding passes

0
By on Aviation
Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024
Michael O’Leary

Ryanair has announced its transition date to 100pc digital boarding passes as 12 November 2025, moving from the earlier planned date of 3 November.

Passengers must use the digital boarding pass in the myRyanair app for check-in, as physical paper passes will no longer be available. The switch aligns with a quieter travel period post mid-term break to ensure a smooth changeover.

Features like Order to Seat, live flight updates, and direct disruption notifications enhance the app’s functionality. Approximately 80% of Ryanair’s 206 million passengers already use digital boarding passes, mirroring trends in other ticketed industries.

Dara Brady shared: “To ensure a seamless transition to 100% digital boarding passes for our customers, we will make the switch from Wed Nov 12th, which is traditionally a slightly quieter time for travel following the busy mid-term break period. Ryanair’s move to 100% digital boarding passes will mean a faster, smarter, and greener travel experience for our customers, streamlined through our best-in-class ‘myRyanair’ app.”

See also  DAA initiates judicial review against €6.3m levy from Fingal council

Related posts:

Cancellations at Dublin airport today include Heathrow and Amsterdam Luis Maroto CEO of AmadeusAmadeus and Lufthansa to launch EU Digital Identity Wallet in 2026 Pieter Elbers CEO of IndiGoIndiGo and Aegean agree on codeshare partnership Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusSceptred skies: The ‘who’s who’ of the saints whose names feature in the Aer Lingus fleet
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.