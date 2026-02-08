Ryanair disposes of remaining Learjet 45 aircraft

Ryanair has completed the disposal of its remaining Learjet 45 aircraft, which had long served as vital support for crew and engineering logistics across its extensive European network.

The move, reported at the end of January, brings to a close an era for the airline’s small fleet of these mid-size business jets, which were primarily deployed to transport maintenance engineers, spare parts, and occasionally reposition flight crews swiftly whenever aircraft went out of service at outstations. Registered in the Isle of Man and based mainly at hubs such as London Stansted and Milan Bergamo, the Learjet 45s—numbering around four in recent years—had become an essential, if lesser-known, element of Ryanair’s operational efficiency, helping minimise downtime and disruptions in a network handling hundreds of daily flights.

The phase-out aligns with Ryanair’s earlier strategy to modernise this niche corporate and support fleet. Deliveries of newer Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft began in early 2025, with at least three of the type entering service to take over the rapid-response duties. These more advanced jets offer improved range, speed, and cabin comfort while maintaining the same core role of enabling quick interventions for aircraft-on-ground situations. Industry observers note that the transition reflects broader efforts by the airline to optimise costs and update equipment, even in non-passenger areas, amid its continued growth and focus on fleet standardisation for the mainline Boeing operations.

No financial details on the disposal—whether through sale, lease termination, or other arrangements—have been made public, though similar Learjet 45 airframes have recently changed hands to other operators in the business aviation sector. The retirement of the type from Ryanair’s books marks the end of a practical but unglamorous chapter for these aircraft within one of Europe’s largest airlines, underscoring how even ultra-low-cost models rely on specialised logistics to sustain high utilisation rates.