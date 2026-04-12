Ryanair drops Dublin to Palanga service for summer 2026

Ryanair has confirmed it will drop two routes to Lithuania for summer 2026.

The Dublin to Palanga service ends in April.

The Belfast to Kaunas connection also ceases.

The cuts form part of a broader European network review.

Ryanair increases frequencies on other Lithuanian routes.

Ryanair has confirmed it will end two routes from Ireland to Lithuania as part of a review of its European network for summer 2026.

The affected services link Dublin with Palanga and Belfast with Kaunas and cease in April just before the peak season. Lithuanian Airports have noted that has Ryanair increased frequencies on other routes from Vilnius Kaunas and Palanga.

Ryanair shared “Ryanair is making further adjustments to its Irish flight schedule for summer 2026 with two services to a well known Baltic destination among the latest to be removed.”