Ryanair identifies SEVEN worst airports for delays from EU border checks

Ryanair has identified seven airports with delays from the Entry/Exit System.

The airports are Tenerife South, Palma, Alicante, Malaga, Milan Bergamo, Krakow and Paris Beauvais.

The system rolled out in April and registers fingerprints and takes photographs.

Ryanair has advised earlier airport arrivals for affected routes.

The airline has urged governments to suspend the rollout until September.

Ryanair has identified seven popular European airports where passengers have experienced long delays. Staff at Tenerife South, Palma, Alicante, Malaga in Spain, Milan Bergamo in Italy, Krakow in Poland and Paris Beauvais in France have managed new Entry/Exit System requirements since April. These airports have handled high passenger volumes during the peak summer season.

Ryanair confirmed these sites did not have sufficient staff, kiosks or system readiness. The Entry/Exit System requires people from third countries such as England to register fingerprints and have photographs taken for entry to the Schengen Area. The Schengen Area covers 29 European countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Ryanair has advised passengers to arrive earlier at airports for travel between Schengen and non-Schengen destinations. The airline has urged European governments to suspend the rollout of the system until September.

Neal McMahon shared “As schools break up and Europe enters the busiest travel period of the year, it is clear that EES is still not ready for peak summer volumes. Passengers and families should not be used as guinea pigs for a half-baked passport control system that risks creating long queues, missed flights and unnecessary stress at airports this summer. It is as simple as postponing EES until September, as other EU countries like Greece have already done.”