International tourist arrivals in OECD countries reached 847 million in 2025.

Growth stood at 3.4pc year on year.

Finland recorded a 16.5pc rise in arrivals.

Japan and Korea saw increases of 15.8pc and 15.7pc.

Inbound tourism generates 4.0pc of GDP on average.

International tourist arrivals in OECD countries reached record levels with an estimated 3.4 percent rise in 2025, building on previous gains. Irish industry sources continue to monitor these trends as inbound visitor numbers and spend show positive momentum, supporting broader tourism recovery and heritage promotion efforts.

nternational tourist arrivals across OECD countries reached a record-breaking 847 million visitors in 2025, marking a 3.4% year-on-year increase and building upon a massive 8.1% surge from 2024. According to the latest OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2026 report, inbound tourism has fully solidified its role as a core economic pillar, now generating roughly 4.0% of GDP and 6.3% of employment on average across member states.

Despite these record-setting totals, the recovery and growth momentum remain heavily fragmented. While a third of OECD nations expect to break even higher records by the end of 2026, others are contracting due to heightened geopolitical tensions, extreme weather occurrences, and evolving traveler behaviors.

The pace of growth varies drastically by country. Several nations are experiencing double-digit booms, while several major traditional hubs face recent dips.

Top Performing Growth Markets (2025):

Finland: Rose 16.5%

Japan: Rose 15.8% (buoyed heavily by improved air connectivity and a weak yen)

Korea: Rose 15.7%

Norway: Rose 12.5%

Ireland was among the declining Markets for 2025):

United States: Fell 5.5%

Ireland: Fell 2.8%

Germany: Fell 0.8%

Canada: Fell 0.6%

Israel: Remains down 70.8% below pre-pandemic baselines due to ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Rising costs, safety anxieties, and climate volatility have initiated visible shifts in how people travel across the globe. As highlighted by the OECD News Release, governments and travel networks are being forced to navigate highly volatile conditions. Travellers are increasingly prioritizing closer, predictable, and more affordable destinations to protect against cancellation fears.

Rising airfares and accommodation inflation are driving travelers to reduce their average length of stay. Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have directly impacted Gulf flight connectivity, creating a ripple effect across European and Asian destinations. Concurrently, severe, unpredictable weather seasons are shifting peak regional demand windows.

To sustain this influx of business and protect local economies, the OECD urges a major strategic pivot for airlines, tour operators, and local municipalities preparing calendars for 2027 and beyond. Strategic recommendations emphasize investing aggressively in destination management data, AI, and digitalization to track shifting crowds. Furthermore, there is a push to implement policies that optimize local economic value, ensuring host communities directly profit from visitor flows rather than suffering from over-tourism bottlenecks.