Bookings boost of 20pc as cruise programmes expand for Irish travellers in 2027

Cruise operators have launched enhanced 2027 programmes.

Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Celebrity River Cruises have added specialty itineraries.

Cruises represent the fastest growing holiday option for Irish travellers.

Demand has increased for departures from Ireland.

New options include pre and post stays.

More cruise operators have released enhanced 2027 programmes in recent days with specialty itineraries and pre post stays. Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Celebrity River Cruises have introduced new options for Irish travellers and agents. These additions have increased choices in the cruise segment.

Cruise holidays have grown as the fastest expanding holiday option for Irish travellers. Demand has risen for departures from Ireland because of all-inclusive convenience and multiple destinations per trip. The segment appeals across age groups.

Operators have provided more options amid variable air travel conditions. New programmes have boosted Irish tourism offerings in the cruise sector.

Cruise bookings from Ireland are experiencing record-breaking growth, surging over 50% between 2022 and 2026. Industry data from organizations like the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and major operators reveal that total Irish cruise passenger numbers have climbed steadily from 43,000 to an estimated 65,000 travelers annually.

: General cruise bookings among Irish travelers are sustaining an approximate 20% year-on-year increase. : January 2026 marked unprecedented booking numbers for lines like MSC Cruises, which reported a 35% increase in Irish bookings compared to the previous year.

The top Cruise Destinations for Irish Travelers

The Mediterranean: Remains the uncontested favorite, capturing 70% of all bookings from Ireland.

The Caribbean: Ranks second at 15% popularity, heavily driven by winter sun-seeking travel.

Northern Europe & Norwegian Fjords: Sits at 8% of bookings, but represents one of the fastest-growing itineraries with a recent 25% single-year uplift.

Alaska and Asia: Account for 5% and 2% of the remaining market footprint respectively.

While couples still make up the majority of guests (71%), family cruise bookings surged by 30% year-on-year.

Cruising is getting progressively younger in the region. The average age of Irish cruise guests has dropped to 54.3 years old as millennials increasingly target sea holidays over traditional land resorts.

Operators Click&Go Holidays highlight that the average cost of an all-inclusive fly-cruise has remained steady at around €1,475 per person. This stable, transparent pricing bundles flights, transfers, food, and accommodation together.

Cruise lines have massively boosted logistics, expanding their “Fly & Cruise” seat capacities directly from Ireland by 20% to seamlessly connect passengers to Mediterranean hubsOperators such as Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Celebrity River Cruises have announced enhanced 2027 programmes, specialty itineraries and pre post stays, providing more options for Irish travellers and agents.