Jade Kirwan of Ryanair

Ryanair launches €25 Valentine’s gift card

By on News & Knowledge

Ryanair has launched themed digital gift cards starting at €25 and revealed its selection of Paris, Porto and Rome as the most romantic cities in Europe to inspire Valentine’s Day getaways. 

The gift cards, delivered directly by email, allow recipients to book flights to over 230 destinations across 36 countries within the airline’s network. The promotion targets last-minute shoppers seeking a travel-focused gift for the occasion.

The featured cities include Rome with its ancient landmarks and cosy dining spots, Paris as the classic city of romance with Eiffel Tower views and Seine cruises, and Porto offering riverside walks and wine cellars. These destinations provide settings for couples to enjoy memorable experiences without high costs. The initiative promotes flexible, affordable travel as an alternative to traditional Valentine’s presents.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Director of Communications, shared forget the chocolates and roses this Valentine’s Day and get your special someone what they really want – a Ryanair gift card! I mean what says love more than a romantic escape for two? Fly on the wings of love to a romantic destination of your choice across Ryanair’s industry-leading network of over 230 destinations, including some of the most romantic cities in Europe, like Rome, Paris and Porto, that are guaranteed to have you swooning this Valentine’s.

