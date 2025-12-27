Ryanair launches seasonal sale which includes peak summer seats

Ryanair has confirmed its largest seat sale to date on 26 December 2025. The airline placed over 10 million seats for summer 2026 across 235 destinations on offer at discounted fares, book by February, 8, travel between March 1 and October 31.

The promotion includes routes to popular sunshine destinations such as Corfu, Faro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Malaga, Malta, Palermo, Palma, Rhodes, Santorini, and Tenerife. City break options feature Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Pisa, Paris, Valencia, and Rome. Bookings must complete by February 2026 for travel between 1 March and 31 October 2026.

This sale marks a shift from previous post-Christmas promotions that focused on shoulder seasons. Terms apply with fares subject to availability on selected routes and dates. The offer excludes connecting flights and domestic routes.

Dara Brady shared “Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to look forward to your Summer 2026 holidays. Whether you’re seeking sun, sea, city or all the above, Ryanair’s Summer 2026 sale – our biggest ever sale with 10m discount seats on offer – delivers incredible value across Ryanair’s more than 235 destinations, including top sunshine hotspots like Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Malaga, Malta, Palermo, Palma, Rhodes, Santorini, and Tenerife, as well as exciting city break destinations, like Athens, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Pisa, Paris, Valencia, and Rome. These bargain fares will sell out fast, so make sure you book your Summer 2026 holiday today via the Ryanair App or website.”