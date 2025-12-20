Ryanair opens fifth base in Morocco and launches 20 routes from Rabat

Ryanair has confirmed it is opening a fifth base in Morocco, joining Agadir, Fez, Marrakech and Tangier

abat will become Ryanair’s fifth Moroccan base. Ryanair’s investment in Rabat will also create over 800 local jobs, including 60 highly paid jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

Rabat’s capacity will increase by 45pc, and seven of the 20 routes will be international, serving Milan Bergamo, Baden-Baden, Frankfurt Hahn, Nuremburg, Porto, Pisa, and Valencia.

Eddie Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Ryanair shared. “We look forward to continuing to support Morocco’s economy as well as international connectivity, by positioning Rabat as a leading summer destination with its rich history, vibrant culture, stunning coastline, and welcoming atmosphere. This base will further enhancee low-fare connectivity across the Kingdom in advance of its co-hosting of the 2030 World Cup. Our latest base opening takes Ryanair’s total investment in Morocco to over US$1.6bn, supporting over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs and delivering growth in the local tourism economy.”