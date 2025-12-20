Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair opens fifth base in Morocco and launches 20 routes from Rabat

Ryanair opens fifth base in Morocco and launches 20 routes from Rabat

0
By on Aviation

Ryanair has confirmed it is opening a fifth base in Morocco, joining Agadir, Fez, Marrakech and Tangier

abat will become Ryanair’s fifth Moroccan base. Ryanair’s investment in Rabat will also create over 800 local jobs, including 60 highly paid jobs for pilots and cabin crew. 

Rabat’s capacity will increase by 45pc, and seven of the 20 routes will be international, serving Milan Bergamo, Baden-Baden, Frankfurt Hahn, Nuremburg, Porto, Pisa, and Valencia.

Eddie Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Ryanair shared. “We look forward to continuing to support Morocco’s economy as well as international connectivity, by positioning Rabat as a leading summer destination with its rich history, vibrant culture, stunning coastline, and welcoming atmosphere. This base will further enhancee low-fare connectivity across the Kingdom in advance of its co-hosting of the 2030 World Cup. Our latest base opening takes Ryanair’s total investment in Morocco to over US$1.6bn, supporting over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs and delivering growth in the local tourism economy.”

See also  Air Accident Unit releases preliminary report into fatal EI-HPY crash in Waterford

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone ‘High speed impact’ – Investigation into crash and pilot fatality of Beziers-bound Vulcanair P68C near Waterford EASA & IATA sign flight emissions agreement – Key takeaways from the Wings of Change conference in Brussels
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.