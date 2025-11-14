Ryanair welcomes ANOTHER unruly passenger conviction, this time in Dublin

Dublin District Court convicted an unruly passenger who assaulted another on flight FR7122 from Dublin to Tenerife on 24 September 2022.

The passenger pleaded guilty and received a three-month suspended sentence. Ryanair maintains a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct to ensure comfort for all travellers. Actions against disruptive passengers include travel bans and offload fines. The conviction aims to deter future unruly behaviour on flights.

Jade Kirwan shared “We welcome the Dublin District Court’s conviction of this unruly passenger whose inexcusable behaviour disrupted a flight from Dublin to Tenerife in September 2022. This demonstrates just one of the many consequences (including travel bans and offload fines) that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy. We hope this conviction will further deter disruptive behaviour on flights so that both passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment.”