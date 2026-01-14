Safety alerts for skiers after French avalanche fatalities

Following the tragic deaths of six individuals in avalanches across France, officials have issued urgent safety warnings to skiers and winter sports enthusiasts.

Three skiers died on Saturday, followed by three more fatalities on Sunday, January 11, in separate incidents across Savoie and Haute-Savoie.

The alerts emphasise the importance of checking conditions and using proper equipment in alpine regions, amid rising concerns for tourism safety. This incident serves as a stark reminder of risks in adventure travel.

The deadly weekend unfolded amid Level 4 and Level 5 (“high” and “extreme”) avalanche danger across most Alpine massifs. Météo-France and regional authorities are urging “extreme vigilance.”