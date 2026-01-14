Safety alerts for skiers after French avalanche fatalities

Following the tragic deaths of six individuals in avalanches across France, officials have issued urgent safety warnings to skiers and winter sports enthusiasts.
Three skiers died on Saturday, followed by three more fatalities on Sunday, January 11, in separate incidents across Savoie and Haute-Savoie.
The alerts emphasise the importance of checking conditions and using proper equipment in alpine regions, amid rising concerns for tourism safety. This incident serves as a stark reminder of risks in adventure travel.
The deadly weekend unfolded amid Level 4 and Level 5 (“high” and “extreme”) avalanche danger across most Alpine massifs. Météo-France and regional authorities are urging “extreme vigilance.”
- Val d’Isère: two French skiers lost their lives on Saturday 10 December after being buried under 2.5 metres of snow in an off-piste avalanche. The resort’s tourist office reported that the pair failed to return from their descent, prompting concern among group members who remained on the piste and raised the alarm. Rescue teams responded promptly but were unable to revive the victims despite their efforts.
- Arêches-Beaufort: a third skier died on the same day in a separate off-piste avalanche at around 2 p.m. Two skiers were swept away by the slide; one sustained a serious head injury and required hospital treatment, while the other could not be resuscitated despite intervention by rescuers.
- La Plagne: an English skier in his 50s was killed on Sunday after being buried by an off-piste avalanche early in the afternoon. The resort deployed 52 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter to the scene, locating the victim after 50 minutes beneath 2.5 metres of snow, but he could not be revived.
- Courchevel: one skier was found dead on Sunday following burial in an avalanche within one of France’s largest and busiest ski resorts. Rescue operations were mounted but proved unsuccessful in saving the individual.
- Vallorcine sector of Haute-Savoie: near the Swiss border, a third fatality occurred on Sunday as part of a day that saw five avalanches across the region, resulting in three deaths and two injuries overall.