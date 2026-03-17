Saint Patrick’s parades taking place worldwide TODAY

- Cork City: Part of a five-day festival, the parade begins on March 17 with the theme “Marsh, Myth & Magic”.
- Dublin (National Saint Patrick’s Day Parade): The “crown jewel” of the four-day Saint Patrick’s Festival starts at 12:00 pm at Granby Row. It features over 4,000 participants and 12 large-scale floats, traveling through O’Connell Street and ending at Kevin Street.
- Galway City: The parade starts at 11:00 am from University Road, centering on the theme of “Legends and Rising Stars”.
- Liverpool: The parade assembles at 2:00 pm at the Old Irish Centre (Mount Pleasant) on March 17.
- Montserrat: This Caribbean island celebrates a unique ten-day Saint Patrick’s Festival (marking both the saint and a slave uprising) with festivities culminating on March 17.
- New York City: Often cited as the world’s largest, the 265th NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11:00 am on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and concludes at 79th Street. It features roughly 150,000 participants and 2 million spectators.
- Nottingham: Celebrations take place at Old Market Square from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
- Savannah, Georgia: This massive southern tradition starts at 10:15 am from Gwinnett and Abercorn Streets, immediately following Mass at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist. Savannah celebrated the 200th anniversary of its beloved Saint Patrick’s Day in 2024, the tradition began on 17 March 1824, when members of the Hibernian Society marched from a hotel to a local Catholic church.
- Tokyo, Japan: The Omotesando parade, the oldest and largest in Asia, typically occurs on or very near the 17th, blending Irish and Japanese culture.
- Tyneside (Newcastle): While a family fun day occurs on the 15th, official Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations are held at the Tyneside Irish Centre on March 17.
Saint Patrick’s Day county by county in Ireland
Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow
Saint Patrick’s Day state by state in the USA
Alabama – Alaska – Arizona – Arkansas – California – Colorado – Connecticut – Delaware – Florida – Georgia – Hawaii – Idaho – Illinois –Indiana – Iowa – Kansas – Kentucky – Louisiana – Maine – Maryland – Massachusetts – Michigan – Minnesota – Mississippi – Missouri – Montana – Nebraska – Nevada – New Hampshire – New Jersey – New Mexico – New York – North Carolina – North Dakota – Ohio – Oklahoma – Oregon – Pennsylvania – Rhode Island – South Carolina – South Dakota – Tennessee – Texas – Utah – Vermont – Virginia – Washington DC – Washington State – West Virginia – Wisconsin – Wyoming –
Saint Patrick’s Day province by province in Canada
Alberta – British Columbia – Manitoba – New Brunswick – Newfoundland and Labrador – Nova Scotia – Ontario – Prince Edward Island – Quebec – Saskatchewan
Saint Patrick’s Day state by state in Australia
New South Wales – Northern Territory – Queensland – Tasmania – Victoria – Western Australia