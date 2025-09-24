San Diego opens new Terminal 1

San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1, a €2.79bn project, has opened, replacing the 1960s facility with a 1-million-square-foot terminal.

The terminal features 19 gates, 17 concessions, 13 security lanes, and seven baggage carousels, with an additional 11 gates planned for 2028.

Designed by Gensler, the terminal incorporates curved glass, wooden ceilings, and an outdoor terrace with views of Harbor Island and downtown San Diego.

Sustainability efforts include 100pc carbon-free electricity, a 900,000-gallon cistern, and a 4 MW solar array, targeting LEED v4 Silver certification.

SITA’s technology, including 66 self-service kiosks and biometric face pods, supports efficient passenger processing and flexible airline operations.

Terence Young shared: “Airports are more than infrastructure; they are cultural front doors that reflect the identity and aspirations of a city. Our design for Terminal 1 celebrates Southern California’s natural beauty with abundant daylight, local materials, and expansive views. Every element of the terminal prioritises a seamless, human-centered travel experience.”

Ty Osbaugh shared: “San Diego’s Terminal 1 is more than a new building, it shows where the future of airports is headed.”

Shawn Gregor shared: “Terminal 1 at San Diego shows what’s possible when technology is integrated from the ground up. From common-use flexibility to real-time information and biometrics, our role has been to help the airport move passengers more efficiently while supporting the construction team in delivering this landmark project.”

Jessica Bishop shared: “Partnering with SITA ensured our new terminal delivers a seamless and innovative experience for our passengers. Their systems give us the flexibility to adapt in real time, and their collaboration throughout construction helped us open this world-class terminal on schedule.”