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Marcella Ercolin Tourism Ireland Manager for Italy
Marcella Ercolin Tourism Ireland Manager for Italy

Tourism Ireland hosts 18 Italian travel agents on a tour of five Irish counties

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  • Italian travel agents have explored Ireland as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.
  • Francorosso has brought 18 top-producing agents from Milan and Rome.
  • The itinerary has included the Cliffs of Moher, King John’s Castle and Kilkenny Castle.
  • The group has visited Galway city, Muckross House and the Guinness Storehouse.
  • The visit has aimed to increase Ireland’s share of Italian holiday bookings in 2026.

Francorosso, one of Italy’s leading tour operators, has brought 18 of its top-producing agents from Milan and Rome as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. The group has familiarised itself with Ireland’s tourism offering to advise clients more effectively on holidays in Ireland in 2026 and beyond.

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The itinerary has included a walking tour of Galway city, the Aillwee Burren Experience, the Cliffs of Moher, King John’s Castle, Treaty City Brewery, Muckross House, a walking tour of Kilkenny city, Kilkenny Castle and Russborough House. The Guinness Storehouse, Dublinia and Christ Church Cathedral completed the programme. The visit has allowed the agents to experience key attractions across Ireland.

Marcella Ercolini shared “Francorosso is one of Italy’s leading tour operators and we were delighted to invite their top travel agents to visit. Italy is an important market for tourism to Ireland and fact-finding visits like this are a key element of the work that Tourism Ireland undertakes with our valued travel trade partners in Italy.”

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