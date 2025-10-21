Scare in the Square among Dublin Halloween highlights from 50 events

Ray McAdam Lord Mayor

Dublin City Council has organised 50 free family events for Halloween, partnering with community groups to blend Samhain traditions with modern activities.

Highlights include Scare in the Square with carnival games and a quiet session, Crumlin Festival with ghost train and live music, and Finglas Fright Night with rides and stalls.

Darndale features music, theatre, and fireworks, while Kilmore West offers crafts for families.

Dockers & Demons runs 20–31 October with jogs and parades, Big Scream NEIC spans 21–31 October with yoga and dog shows.

The Bram Stoker Festival from 31 October to 3 November includes choirs, theatre, and Macnas parade.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam shared “Halloween is a magical time for families and communities to come together.”