Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Scare in the Square among Dublin Halloween highlights from 50 events

Scare in the Square among Dublin Halloween highlights from 50 events

0
By on Ireland
Ray McAdam Lord Mayor
Ray McAdam Lord Mayor

Dublin City Council has organised 50 free family events for Halloween, partnering with community groups to blend Samhain traditions with modern activities.

Highlights include Scare in the Square with carnival games and a quiet session, Crumlin Festival with ghost train and live music, and Finglas Fright Night with rides and stalls.

Darndale features music, theatre, and fireworks, while Kilmore West offers crafts for families.

Dockers & Demons runs 20–31 October with jogs and parades, Big Scream NEIC spans 21–31 October with yoga and dog shows.

The Bram Stoker Festival from 31 October to 3 November includes choirs, theatre, and Macnas parade.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam shared “Halloween is a magical time for families and communities to come together.”

See also  Dermot Desmond joins tight to save Datalex

Related posts:

Vampire graves & portals to the otherworld – How Ireland claimed ownership of Halloween & the places that made it happen Six Halloween locations in Ireland Róise Goan Director of Dublin Theatre FestivalTODAY at the 68th Dublin Theatre Festival Clare Barrett chair of Visit WaterfordSouth East Greenway faces further delays due to North Quays project in Waterford
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.