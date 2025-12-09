Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Fiona Campbell of Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers
Scottish Ministers consider moratorium on short-term let licensing

Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers submitted a formal request for a national moratorium on short-term let licensing and planning enforcement.

Burness Paull LLP issued the submission on behalf of the association and outlined concerns over the regulatory framework’s incompatibility with operators’ rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. The submission explains escalating economic harm from ongoing enforcement activity.

It urges the government to pause enforcement to allow engagement on a reform package that protects communities and operators. The Scottish Government confirmed on Monday 8 December that ministers were considering the submission’s terms and would provide a full reply in due course.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers shared I a written statement “A moratorium would give the Government, industry and other partners the space needed to agree solutions that safeguard responsible businesses, provide clarity for local authorities and secure a regulatory system that is lawful, workable and proportionate.”

Related Posts

