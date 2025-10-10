Shackleton Experience in Athy to reopen today following €7.5m investment

Aline FitzGerald GM of the Shackleton Experience

The Shackleton Experience in Athy, Co. Kildare, reopens today following a €7.5m investment by Kildare County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

Housed in the 300-year-old Athy Town Hall, the attraction features the world’s largest collection of Ernest Shackleton artefacts. The venue uses digital storytelling, sensory effects, and recreated environments to bring Shackleton’s polar exploration story to life.

The experience is designed for visitors to engage with the legacy of Shackleton, born in Kilkea near Athy in 1874. The museum features over 200 artefacts and a €7.5m redevelopment funded by the Department of Rural Community and Development and Kildare County Council.

A glass ‘iceberg’ extension enhances the 300-year-old Town Hall, housing interactive exhibits and a research studio for polar scholars.

Exhibits include Shackleton’s cabin from the 1922 Quest expedition and replicas of the Endurance and James Caird lifeboat.

The Shackleton Autumn School, scheduled for 24-26 October 2025, will feature talks and workshops celebrating Shackleton’s legacy.

Dara Calleary Minister

Dara Calleary shared “Having extended and modernised the Athy Heritage Centre in this impressive 300-year-old former town hall, this unique experience now showcases the most prominent collection of Shackleton memorabilia in the world.”

Dara Calleary shared “I am delighted to see that there is space included to facilitate opportunities for research and education. I am delighted that my department was able to provide grant funding of over €5.2m for this project to Kildare County Council under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.”

Carmel Kelly shared “The Shackleton Experience project is a great example of co-operation between National and Local Government, and one of many underway or already delivered as part of the development of the public realm in Athy.”

Sonya Kavanagh shared “This initiative has been accomplished through a strong funding partnership between Kildare County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.”

Aline FitzGerald shared “We are delighted to welcome the public back following a major redevelopment of the museum. Throughout this process, we have worked closely with conservation officers and heritage bodies to preserve the integrity of the 300-year-old Town Hall while enhancing the visitor experience for both national and international guests. Our artefact collection, carefully curated over many years, reflects Shackleton’s extraordinary life and legacy.”

The official opening will be led by Minister Dara Calleary TD at 11:00 AM in Emily Square, Athy.

Ernest and Aline, spot the difference