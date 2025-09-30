Shackleton Experience museum in Athy to open on 10 October

Sonya Kavanagh CEO of Kildare County Council

The Shackleton Experience museum in Athy is to open on 10 October folling an investment of €7.5m from Kildare County Council, dedicated to polar explorer Ernest Shackleton.

The museum features Shackleton’s cabin from the ship Quest, acquired from Norway’s Saltdal Museum, where he died in 1922. Exhibits include Shackleton’s original sledge, harness, a 15-foot model of the Endurance, family photos, and Frank Hurley’s 1914-1916 Endurance footage.

The project, initiated in 2013, aims to transform Athy’s town centre, promoting cultural tourism and local heritage. The museum is the only institution globally focused solely on the life and achievements of Shackleton who was born near Ath.

Annette Aspell shared: “Part of my brief is to work with the Council’s Special Projects and Public Realm Team to develop and deliver transformative solutions to create more vibrant town and village centres, including The Shackleton Experience.”

Sonya Kavanagh shared: “The Shackleton Experience represents a significant step in promoting Athy’s heritage and attracting visitors to explore the legacy of Ernest Shackleton.”