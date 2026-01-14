Shortlist announced for 2026 Irish travel Industry awards

The shortlist for the Irish Travel Industry Awards in association with MSC Cruises has been released today. The winners will be announced and presented with their awards at a ceremony in the historic Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin on Thursday 22nd January. Over 400 travel professionals will attend and the MC for the night will be Eoghan Corry, journalist and expert on all things travel.
The Irish Travel Industry Awards, now in their fourteenth-year, are the premier awards for suppliers and agents in the travel industry in Ireland. The awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), in association with MSC Cruises, and supported by Travel Centres and Worldchoice.
The annual event is designed to showcase excellence within the industry and the difficult job of judging the Member Award Winners falls to an independent panel of judges comprised of Maria Gildea, Noeleen Lynch, Richard Cullen and Tom Shanahan. Richard Bowden acted was scrutineer to the Irish Travel Industry Supplier Awards voting process.
Tom Randles, President of the ITAA, said of the Irish Travel Industry Awards, “The Irish Travel Industry Awards celebrate excellence among travel professionals and providers in Ireland, while offering suppliers and ITAA members the opportunity to enhance their profile and reputation within the industry. I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists. Being shortlisted for an award is, in itself, a significant achievement, and I wish them every success on awards night.”
He added, “We are delighted to welcome MSC Cruises as this year’s title sponsor and value their continued support of the Irish Travel Industry Awards, which promises to be the biggest and best Travel Industry Awards night yet.”
The event is organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibition and sponsored by MSC Cruises, Abercrombie & Kent | Cox & Kings, Bedsonline, Blue Insurance, Emirates, Hertz, Iberostar, Irish Ferries, jetBlue, Princess Cruises, Shannon Airport, Spanish Tourist Office, Stena Line, Trust Payments, Wendy Wu Tours, and Mediahuis.
For more information on the awards event please see www.irishtravelindustryawards.com
Irish Travel Industry Awards 2026 ITAA Member Finalists are:
TRAVEL AGENCY CATEGORY
ITAA MEMBER AWARDS: TRAVEL AGENCY CATEGORY – SPONSORED BY SHANNON AIRPORT
ITAA TRAVEL AGENCY OF THE YEAR (OVER 10 EMPLOYEES)
Best4Travel
Cassidy Travel
Click & Go Holidays
ITAA TRAVEL AGENCY OF THE YEAR – UNDER 10 EMPLOYEES – SPONSORED BY SHANNON AIRPORT
Atlantic Travel
Magic Vacations
Navan Travel
The Travel Suite
ITAA TRAVEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY (TMC) OF THE YEAR
Result will be announced at the Irish Travel Industry Awards
ITAA CORPORATE TRAVEL AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Result will be announced at the Irish Travel Industry Awards
ITAA MEMBER AWARDS: INNOVATION CATEGORY – SPONSORED BY EMIRATES
BEST OFFLINE MARKETING INITIATIVE
Best4Travel
Cassidy Travel
Click & Go Holidays
BEST ONLINE MARKETING INITIATIVE
Best4Travel
Click & Go Holidays
Tour America
RESPONSIBLE TRAVEL AWARD
Result will be announced at the Irish Travel Industry Awards
Irish Travel Industry Awards 2026 Supplier Finalists are:
EXCELLENCE IN AIR TRAVEL SPONSORED BY: WENDY WU TOURS
AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – IRELAND TO EUROPE
· Aer Lingus
· KLM
· Ryanair
· TAP Air Portugal
· Turkish Airlines
AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – IRELAND TO NORTH AMERICA
· Aer Lingus
· Air Canada
· Delta Airlines
· JetBlue
· United Airlines
AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – BEST LONG-HAUL AIRLINE
· Emirates
· Etihad
· Qatar Airlines
· Turkish Airlines
AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – BEST BUSINESS CLASS
· Emirates
· Etihad
· Qatar Airways
· Singapore Airlines
· Turkish Airlines
TOUR OPERATOR AWARDS SPONSORED BY: HERTZ
EUROPEAN TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
· Abbey Travel
· Sunway
· Topflight
· Travel Department
· TUI
SKI TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
· Club Med
· Crystal Ski
· Topflight
· Travel Solutions
IRISH OWNED TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
· Discover Travel
· Sunway
· Topflight
· Travel Department
· Travel Focus
LONG HAUL TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
· Bookabed / TBO
· Classic Resorts
· Discover Travel
· Sunway
· Travel Focus
EXCELLENCE IN CRUISE & FERRY SPONSORED BY: ABERCROMBIE & KENT / COX & KING
MAIN STREAM OCEAN CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR
· Marella Cruises
· MSC Cruises
· Norwegian Cruise Line
· Royal Caribbean International
PREMIUM OCEAN CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR
· Celebrity Cruises
· MSC Yacht Club
· Norwegian Cruise Line
· Ponant Cruises
· Princess Cruises
ULTRA LUXURY OCEAN CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR
· Crystal Cruises
· Explora Journeys
· Regent Seven Seas
· Seabourn Cruises
· Silversea Cruises
MAIN STREAM RIVER CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR
· Avalon River Cruises
· Riviera Cruises
· Trafalgar
· Travelmarvel
· Viking River Cruises
ULTRA LUXURY RIVER CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR
· AMA Waterways
· Avalon River Cruises
· Riverside Cruises
· APT
· Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
EXPEDITION / ADVENTURE CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR
· Celebrity Cruises
· G Adventures
· Hurtigruten
· Ponant Cruises
· Silversea Cruises
FERRY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
· Brittany Ferries
· Irish Ferries
· Stena Line
INDUSTRY SERVICE PROVIDER SPONSORED BY: STENA LINE
TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
· Amadeus
· Dolphin Dynamics
· Fareteam / WTC
· Travelport / Galileo
· TBO
PAYMENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
· AIB Merchant Services
· Elavon
· Ecomm
· Revolut
· Trust Payments
CAR HIRE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
· Alamo Car Hire
· Enterprise
· Europcar
· Flexible Autos
· Hertz
TRAVEL INSURANCE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
· Accident & General
· Blue Insurance
TOURIST BOARD OF THE YEAR
· Brand USA
· Las Vegas LVCVA
· New York Tourist Board
· Visit Portugal
· Spanish Tourism Office
ACCOMMODATION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
· Arrow Tours / Bedbank.ie
· Bedsonline / Hotelbeds
· Bookabed / TBO
· Expedia
· Stuba
EXCELLENCE IN TRADE RELATIONS
AIRLINE TRADE TEAM OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY: SPANISH TOURISM OFFICE
· Aer Lingus
· Air Canada
· Emirates
· TAP Air Portugal
· United Airlines
TRAVEL TRADE TEAM OF THE YEAR
· Accident & General
· ASM
· Blue Insurance
· Bookabed / TBO
· Travel Centres
CRUISE TRADE TEAM OF THE YEAR
· Celebrity Cruises
· MSC Cruises
· Princess Cruises
· Riviera Cruises
· Royal Caribbean International
· Silversea Cruises
TRADE BOOKING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
· Airwaves / Cruising Power
· Bedsonline / Hotelbeds
· Bookabed / TBO
· Expedia
· Fareteam / WTC
SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
· Bookabed / TBO
· Emirates
· G Adventures
· Iberostar
· Intrepid Travel
DESTINATIONS CATEGORY SPONSORED BY: PRINCESS CRUISES
BEST WORLDWIDE CITY DESTINATION
· Barcelona
· Capetown
· Dubai
· Las Vegas
· Nashville
· New York
BEST SUMMER DESTINATION
· Algarve
· Costa Del Sol
· Greece
· Lanzarote
· Spain
BEST WINTER SKI DESTINATION
· Andorra
· Austria
· Bulgaria
· France
· Italy
BEST WINTER SUN DESTINATION
· Dubai
· Gran Canaria
· Lanzarote
· South Africa
· Tenerife
BEST WORLDWIDE THEME PARK
· Disneyland California
· Disneyland Paris
· PortAventura World
· Universal Parks & Resorts Florida
· Walt Disney World Resort
ROBBIE SMART ON THE ROAD HERO AWARD
SPONSORED BY BEDSONLINE
· Winner will be announced on the night
CONTRIBIUTION TO THE TRAVEL INDUSTY AWARD
SPONSORED BY IRISH FERRIES
· Winner will be announced on the night
For more information on the Irish Travel Industry Awards check out www.irishtravelindustryawards.com