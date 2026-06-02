Silversea introduces referral rewards for Irish agents

The campaign runs from 1 June to 31 July 2026.

Existing agents refer new-to-Silversea colleagues in the travel industry.

New agents complete registration and secure a booking within the period.

Agents utilise the incentive multiple times under the terms and conditions.

Rachel shared existing agents invite colleagues and complete a brief verification form to participate.

Silversea has launched the Referral Rewards campaign for its partners. The programme runs from 1 June to 31 July 2026 and offers earning potential. Existing agents refer new-to-Silversea colleagues within the travel industry.

New agents register on My.Silversea.com and the Silversea Agent Rewards platform. They secure a booking within the campaign window to qualify. Both the referring agent and the new partner receive a €100 voucher each after verification.

The incentive applies multiple times provided agents meet the terms and conditions. Participants follow the Silversea UK and Ireland Travel Agents Facebook page for updates. Silversea distributes the vouchers once the sales team confirms the referral and booking.

Silversea is offering €100 vouchers to both existing and new agents in the Referral Rewards campaign.