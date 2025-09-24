SMBC among lessors pursing Air Albania for unpaid dues on two A319s and one A320

A consortium of lessors, including SMBC Aviation Capital, has filed a lawsuit in Tirana against Air Albania for €12.5m in unpaid dues on two A319s and one A320, repossessed in August 2025.

Air Albania suspended routes to Milan, London, and Paris, operating only to Istanbul with one A320, supplemented by two wet-leased Boeing 737s.

The airline reported a €8.7m loss for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with €4.2m tied to lease obligations amid a 22pc passenger drop. Turkish Airlines provided €5.3m in financing in July, while MDN Investment faces scrutiny for alleged misuse of €2.1m in EU-related subsidies.

Albanian authorities audit Air Albania weekly, with potential suspension of its air operator’s certificate if defaults continue past October 2025.