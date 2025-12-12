South African Airways delays lease returns

South African Airways has delayed lease returns for one A320-200 and two A330-200s to 2026.

The operators retained aircraft longer than planned. The airline sought additional leased A330s for the second half of 2026. CEO confirmed rfp issuance for long-term fleet before end 2025. Airline signed codeshare agreements with TAAG and Turkish Airlines.

Tebogo Tsimane, CCO shared “This capacity is important to improve our codeshares and our connectivity because we are a network carrier and we are building a connecting schedule around Johannesburg O.R. Tambo, and then secondarily around Cape Town International.”

John Lamola, Group CEO shared “Two A330-300s from flynas, which were awaiting cabin modifications at Istanbul Airport, are no longer being taken due to high modification costs.”