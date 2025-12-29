Spanish airports issue posters WARNING of impact of alcohol on flights

The Spanish Ministry of Health has released a new public health advisory urging passengers to avoid drinking alcohol during air travel, citing heightened risks to cardiovascular health and overall well-being in the unique environment of an aircraft cabin.

AENA, Spain’s airport authority, confirmed that informational posters will appear in terminals at hubs like Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat starting in early 2026.

Consuming alcohol during air travel can significantly amplify its effects due to factors such as dehydration, fatigue, and reduced oxygen levels in aircraft cabins.

Passengers are advised to drink moderately and stay hydrated to avoid exacerbated hangovers and discomfort, especially on lengthy journeys. This health advisory comes amid rising awareness of wellbeing in aviation.

The advisory, published on the ministry’s website late last week, highlights scientific evidence showing that combining alcohol intake with the low-oxygen, low-pressure conditions at cruising altitude can place significant strain on the heart, even in young and healthy individuals. “While moderate alcohol consumption may seem harmless on the ground, the hypobaric hypoxia experienced during flights amplifies its effects,” the document states. It recommends abstaining entirely from alcoholic beverages onboard to minimize potential health complications.

This guidance draws heavily from recent international research, including a 2024 study published in the journal Thorax by researchers at the German Aerospace Center. The study simulated flight conditions in a laboratory, finding that participants who consumed the equivalent of two glasses of wine or two beers before sleeping experienced sharply reduced blood oxygen saturation (dropping to around 85% in some cases) and elevated heart rates (up to 88 beats per minute on average). These changes persisted longer than expected, leading experts to conclude that the combination “poses a considerable strain on the cardiac system.”

Eva-Maria Elmenhorst, lead author of the study referenced in the advisory, noted that even healthy participants showed prolonged periods of low oxygen levels. “This could exacerbate symptoms in passengers with pre-existing heart or lung conditions,” she warned. The Spanish advisory echoes this concern, particularly advising those with cardiovascular disease, pulmonary issues, or sleep apnea to strictly avoid alcohol on planes.

The move comes amid growing awareness of in-flight health risks. Cabin pressure at typical cruising altitudes (around 35,000-40,000 feet) is equivalent to being at 6,000-8,000 feet above sea level, where oxygen levels are lower than at ground level. Alcohol acts as a depressant, further relaxing blood vessels and impairing the body’s ability to compensate for reduced oxygen. Dehydration from dry cabin air compounds the issue, potentially worsening jet lag, headaches, and fatigue upon arrival.

Airlines operating in and out of Spain, including major carriers like Iberia and Vueling, have been notified of the advisory and encouraged to promote non-alcoholic alternatives. A spokesperson for

The advisory also addresses broader alcohol-related concerns in travel. It notes that excessive drinking contributes to disruptive behavior on flights and aligns with Spain’s ongoing campaigns against public intoxication in tourist areas, such as recent restrictions in the Balearic Islands limiting all-inclusive drinks.

While not legally binding—airlines may still serve alcohol—the ministry hopes the warning will encourage mindful habits. “Travel should be enjoyable and safe,” the advisory concludes. “Saving that celebratory drink for your destination is the healthiest choice.”

As millions prepare for holiday travel, including New Year’s getaways, experts urge hydration, movement during flights, and moderation. For those with medical conditions, consulting a doctor before flying is recommended.

With over 280m passengers passing through Spanish airports annually, the advisory suggests small changes in habits could have significant impacts.

AENA shared: “Passenger safety and health are priorities. We support efforts to educate travelers on responsible choices.”

Frequent flyer María López, interviewed at Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez Airport, shared, “I usually have a glass of wine to relax on long flights, but if it’s bad for my heart, I’ll switch to water or herbal tea.” Others expressed skepticism, with one traveler calling it “overcautious” for occasional drinkers.

Health experts in Spain praise the advisory as proactive. Ana Ramírez, a cardiologist at Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, shared: “Alcohol disrupts sleep quality by reducing REM stages and can lead to deeper but less restorative rest. On a plane, this is magnified, increasing risks like blood clots or irregular heart rhythms during long-haul flights.”