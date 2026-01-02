Trending
Rosario Sánchez Tourism Minister of Spain.
Spain reports solar eclipse on August 12 2026 driving early hotel bookings

Preparations for the total solar eclipse on 12 August 2026 is driving early bookings for Spain’s hospitality sector, with hotels in prime viewing areas like Palencia, Cuenca, and Teruel reporting surged reservations a year in advance. 

Some establishments have paused bookings to manage demand and prevent overload. International interest, particularly from the US and England, is boosting searches for accommodations, while local events such as astronomy festivals and themed routes are being planned to enhance the experience. 

For the August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse, part of Spain lie just inside the path of totality, offering excellent viewing.

Visitors will see the Sun completely covered, on a path sweeps across northern Spain from Galicia to the Balearic Islands

