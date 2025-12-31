Visitors from Spain to overtake Germany as Ireland’s third largest inbound market in 2025

Trending
Susan Bolger Tourism Ireland manager in Madrid
Spain will overtake Germany as Ireland’s third most important inbound market by visitor numbers in 2025, based on CSO monthly figures and projectinos for November and December . This is the first time that the order of the top three markets has changed in 40 years.

Britain will lead with 2,361,500 visitors to Ireland, while the USA follows at 1,289,200. Spain ranks third at 550,100, surpassing Germany’s 427,500. France contributes 345,400 visitors, with Benelux at 263,400. Canada adds 212,300, Italy 203,000, Scandinavia 126,100, and Aus/NZ 121,900.

Estimates from CSO monthly updates revealed these figures for year-end totals. Britain held the top spot, and Europe as a region accounted for 2,050,300 visitors. North America brought in 1,524,200, while the rest of the world added 360,700. Total inbound visitors reached 6,218,500.

Outbound travel from Ireland will total a records 14,117,100. 

