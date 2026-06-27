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Clare Dunne CEO of the ITAA
Clare Dunne CEO of the ITAA

‘Stay hydrated’ – ITAA provides heatwave advice for holidaymakers

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By on News & Knowledge
  • ITAA advises drinking bottled water regularly and avoiding tap water and ice.
  • Sightseeing should take place in early morning or evening to avoid 11 am to 3 pm peak heat.
  • High-factor sunscreen, hats and loose clothing form part of sun protection measures.
  • Travellers monitor local warnings as extreme heat causes transport disruptions.
  • Older people, young children and those with medical conditions take extra care.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has issued advice for holidaymakers travelling to Europe during the current heatwave. Temperatures reach 40°C in popular destinations. Travellers receive recommendations on hydration, sun protection and activity timing.

The guidance took place on 25 June. Key steps include drinking bottled water, avoiding peak heat hours between 11 am and 3 pm and using high-factor sunscreen. Alcohol limits and shaded areas support comfort.

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Vulnerable groups including older people and children receive particular emphasis. Travel agents provide ongoing support before, during and after trips.

Clare Dunne shared “In the event of extremely hot weather, be mindful that your body has to work harder to maintain its core temperature, making you more at risk to heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and sunstroke.”

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