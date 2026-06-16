Spain’s Volotea drops post booking fuel surcharge after pressure from regulators and consumer groups

Spanish low cost carrier Volotea has abandoned its controversial variable fuel surcharge applied after ticket purchase. The airline officially scrapped its highly controversial post-booking fuel surcharge policy, effective June 10, 2026, following intense pressure from European regulators and consumer advocacy groups.

Under the “Fair Travel Promise,” allowing the airline to retroactively adjust ticket prices after a booking was completed, passengers faced post-purchase fees ranging between €6 and €14 per flight if oil prices spiked.

Volotea assessed Brent crude benchmarks exactly seven days prior to a flight’s departure to determine the final charge. Travelers who had already bought tickets were forced to pay the extra fee or risk having their reservations canceled.

There was pushback when Volotea introduced the policy in March 2026 to offset rising jet fuel expenses caused by geopolitical tensions and conflicts in the Middle East. However, the airline faced swift legal opposition across Europe.

The European Commission issued a strict guidance note warning that adding mandatory fees after a ticket sale is illegal under EU price transparency rules. The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) launched a formal investigation into “unfair commercial practices,” targeting the incomplete upfront pricing and the pressure placed on consumers. The Spanish consumer rights group Facua filed complaints with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, arguing the retroactive policy directly violated transparency laws.

While Volotea claimed that 97pc of affected passengers accepted the surcharge during its three months in effect, consumer groups like Euroconsumers and OCU are now demanding that the airline fully refund all travelers who were forced to pay the retroactive fees.

The decision follows intense pressure from regulators in Italy and Spain as well as consumer rights groups. This change brings relief to passengers and aligns the airline with standard industry pricing practices across European aviation.