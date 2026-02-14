Trending
Carolina Martinoli CEO of Iberia
Spain’s airlines project 25pc growth in air traffic until 2031

Spanish airlines, represented by the Association of Airlines, have presented a report projecting 25pc growth in air traffic until 2031 to argue against the airport fee increases proposed by Aena. 

The Steer consultancy study estimates an annual increase of 3.7pc, reaching 400.5m passengers in 2031 compared with 321.5m in 2025. The carriers argue that higher passenger volumes allow better cost distribution and criticise Aena’s conservative forecasts in previous years. This position seeks to influence negotiations on the next Airport Regulation Document.

Madrid. Spain is set to become the world’s number one tourism destination by 2050 in terms of value generated by the sector, according to the report The Power of Travel 2050 prepared by Álvarez & Marsal in collaboration with Google. The study highlights Spain’s differential offering based on cultural heritage, excellent gastronomy and premium experiences that will attract high-spending travellers. 

Average spending per international trip to Spain is projected to range between €1,265 and €2,080  (adjusted) by that date, exceeding the estimated global average. This forecast consolidates Spain’s leadership in a more qualitative and sustainable tourism scenario.

Employment in the tourism sector exceeded three million occupied positions in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a year-on-year increase of 2.2pc according to official data published in Madrid.

Employees in tourism activities grew by 4.4pc, reaching 2,558,365 people. This figure reflects the sector’s strength following the post-pandemic recovery and its key contribution to the Spanish labour market. The rise underlines the importance of tourism as an economic driver in the country.

