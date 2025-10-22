Speakers revealed for 25th Shackleton Autumn School

Trending
Aline FitzGerald GM of the Shackleton Experience
The 25th Shackleton Autumn School, from 24-26 October 2025, celebrates polar explorer Ernest Shackleton in Athy, Co Kildare.

Events include lectures, workshops, and arts installations at the Shackleton Experience and other local venues. Special guests like Carly Eck and Emma Puranen discuss polar exploration, climate change, and Shackleton’s legacy.

The Shackleton Experience, redeveloped with a €7.5m investment, features 200+ artefacts and interactive exhibits.

Ticket holders gain free access to the Shackleton Experience throughout the weekend.

Aline FitzGerald shared: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 25th year of the Shackleton Autumn School, especially as it coincides with the opening of the newly redeveloped Shackleton Experience.”

