State papers: Complaints over VIP arrivals causing delays at Dublin Airport prior to construction of Pier A in 1993

State Papers from 1993 released as part of the New Year reveal of confidential papers record that Aer Rianta asked government to reschedule state visits outside of mid-morning slots because the ceremonies were delaying passengers at Dublin Airport. 

Aer Rianta contacted Department of Foreign Affairs after a visigt by the German president caused tarmac activity to be halted for 15 minutes. Senior executive Don Treacy requested that arrivals during summer should be shifted to less busy times.

Aer Rianta stated that other arrangements for welcoming VIPs would have to be made for a period over the following 18-30 months as work was due to commence on relocating the VIP suite in Dublin Airport due to the construction of a new pier building that was scheduled to begin later in 1993, what was to become known as Pier A or the 200 gates.

The Department replying by suggesting ceremonies might be moved to Arás an Uachtaráin or Government Buildings. A Defence Forces officer advised against using the courtyard there due to space limits. Aer Rianta also agreed to examine alternative airport sites. Aer Rianta also requested state visit might be rescheduled.

Senior Aer Rianta executive Don Treacy wrote “there had been other complaints and he wanted to improve the situation before it became too difficult.”

Chief of protocol at the Department of Foreign Affairs Brendan Moran shared “mid-morning was the usual time when visiting heads of state arrived at Dublin Airport. It might be possible, subject to the president’s agreement, to move welcoming ceremonies to Arás an Uachtaráin instead of the airport if it was proving too disruptive for Aer Rianta.”

Defence Forces officer, Commandant Hugo Bonar wrote “I would have no difficulty with a move to another part of Dublin Airport subject to space, surface and safety conditions being satisfied.”

