Stena Connecta arrives on Belfast-Heysham route

Stena Line has celebrated the arrival of Stena Connecta in Belfast Harbour, set for commercial service on the Belfast-Heysham route from 23 January 2026.

The vessel joins sister ship Stena Futura, increasing freight capacity by 40pc. Built for maximised capacity with 2,848 lane metres, it measures 147 metres in length. Multi-hybrid propulsion supports battery, biofuel, and methanol. Investment exceeds €116m, reflecting growth in the route.

Stena Connecta features two Norsepower Rotor Sails for up to 9pc fuel savings. Stena Futura is prepared for similar installation. The 2025 Heysham-Belfast service recorded 113,000 units, the highest in five years. Up to 24 weekly sailings enhance connectivity. Vessels aid sustainability goals, targeting 30pc CO₂ reduction by 2030. Belfast strengthens as a business hub.

Belfast Harbour welcomes the hybrid vessel, marking 30 years of partnership. Peel Ports Group notes reinforced England-Ireland trade with €11.6m Heysham upgrade. Norsepower highlights efficiency in decarbonisation. Stena Line operates 242 weekly Irish Sea sailings across multiple routes. Company employs 6,200 with annual turnover of €2.04bn.

Paul Grant shared “These vessels represent the very latest in maritime technology and will not only play a crucial role in maintaining essential transport links in Ireland and England but also make a significant contribution to our sustainability goals of reducing CO₂ emissions by 30 percent by 2030.” Michael Robinson shared “We’re excited to welcome the second of Stena Line’s new hybrid vessels, Stena Connecta, to Belfast Harbour. Coming so soon after last year’s celebration of 30 years of Stena Line in Belfast and the launch of sister ship Stena Futura, this arrival underlines the strength of our partnership, which is essential for connecting people and transporting the goods we all rely on. Together with Stena Line, we’re connecting the island more reliably than ever and delivering long‑term economic benefits for businesses across Northern Ireland.”

“Our significant investment in Stena Connecta and Stena Futura – more than £100m – demonstrates our strong confidence in the continued growth of the Irish Sea region and our commitment to strengthening trade and connectivity links.” Paul Grant shared “In 2025 our Heysham – Belfast freight service recorded its highest volumes in the last 5 years with 113,000 units being shipped. These vessels were commissioned in response to this increasing customer demand for increased freight capacity on this route.”

“Customer feedback on the recent introduction of Stena Futura has been extremely positive, and I have no doubt Stena Connecta will be equally well received across our customer base.” Paul Grant shared “When operational both vessels will offer a choice of up to 24 sailings per week on the increasingly popular Belfast-Heysham service. We are particularly pleased to introduce two of Stena Line’s most advanced vessels to the Irish Sea region further enhancing Belfast’s significance as a key network business hub.”

Phillip Hall shared “The additional freight capacity marks a very welcome reinforcement of the strong trade links between England and Ireland. The Stena Connecta and its sister vessel, the Futura, will also make the Irish Sea shipping corridor even greener. The North West of England has always played a big part in this special trade relationship, and we have recognised this with our £10m upgrade of the Port of Heysham, which we hope will continue to support Stena’s operations for years to come.”

Heikki Pöntynen shared “Stena Connecta is a strong example of how forward-looking vessel design can combine operational efficiency with tangible emissions reductions. By integrating Norsepower Rotor Sails™ alongside hybrid propulsion and alternative fuel readiness, Stena Line is demonstrating a practical, data-driven approach to decarbonising short-sea shipping. We are proud to support Stena Line and Stena RoRo in bringing scalable wind propulsion into everyday commercial operation on the Irish Sea.”

Paul Grant (left), Stena Line and Belfast Harbour Port Director Michael Robinson welcome Captain Andrius Pakenas of Stena Connecta to Belfast Harbour following the arrival of the new hybrid ferry which is due to commence service on the freight route from Belfast to Heysham on Friday January 23,