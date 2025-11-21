Stena Futura named in ceremony at Belfast Harbour

Over 200 guests attended the naming ceremony of Stena Line’s Stena Futura at Belfast Harbour on November 20th, which marked the first ship naming there in two decades.

Madeleine Olsson Ericksson served as the godmother and performed the naming, while guests included Deputy Lieutenant Philip McGarry, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

The 147-metre Stena Futura, the first of two NewMax freight vessels for the Belfast–Heysham route, featured hybrid propulsion with battery capability, shore power connectivity, and methanol readiness to support Stena Line’s target of 30pc CO₂ emission reduction by 2030.

The ceremony celebrated 30 years of Stena Line operations in Belfast since 1995, with the vessel representing part of a €118m investment alongside sister ship Stena Connecta, due in early 2026.

Stena Futura offered 2,800 lane metres of freight capacity, an 80pc increase from current levels, dual-fuel methanol hybrid propulsion with 9 MWh battery capacity, 12 weekly sailings, and future-proofing for wind-assist technology and shore power integration; the two vessels boosted route capacity by 40pc.

Niclas Mårtensson shared, “The naming of Stena Futura is a proud moment for Stena Line and Belfast Harbour. This vessel along with sister ship Stena Connecta represents over £100m investment in our Irish Sea network and clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting growing freight demand, while leading the way in sustainable shipping.”

Emma Little-Pengelly shared, “Stena Line has been part of the fabric of the Irish economy for decades, connecting people, goods, and opportunities between Ireland, Scotland and beyond. This investment of over £100m is a testament to Stena’s belief in our potential and confidence in our region. This is a proud moment for our maritime sector, and for Northern Ireland. I thank Stena Line for its continued commitment, and I wish Stena Futura and sister ship Stena Connecta safe and successful voyages ahead.”

Joe O’Neil shared, “We were proud to host the naming of Stena Futura at Belfast Harbour and to welcome the Olsson family for this special occasion, marking 30 years of strategic partnership that we truly value. The new vessel is already proving successful on the Belfast–Heysham route, and we can see significant potential for further growth in freight volumes when Stena Connecta enters service next year. We look forward to building on the incredibly strong ties we have with Stena Line, strengthening our collaboration and further enhancing the connectivity that drives long-term economic growth for the region.”