Storm delays four cruise ships in New York

A low-pressure system over the USA east coast over the weekend has delayed four cruise ships in New York ports from MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Hapag-Lloyd.

Symphony of the Seas spent three days docked in Cape Liberty after arriving on Sunday and departed Tuesday morning for a revised seven-night itinerary to the Bahamas.

The ship skips visits to Port Canaveral and Nassau, heading to Perfect Day at CocoCay for Thursday arrival.

Norwegian Getaway and MSC Meraviglia delayed weeklong cruises from New York City by two days.

Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa delayed its trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe.

Royal Caribbean shared, “Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Seltzer, we have been monitoring a low-pressure system off the east coast of the U.S. which impacted the Port of Cape Liberty. Unfortunately, even with our best efforts and constant communication with port pilots, the Port of Cape Liberty will remain closed. While we know that it’s not the original itinerary we planned, we are happy to share with you that we will have 50pc off all drinks today. Your understanding and flexibility mean everything to us. To help make up for this inconvenience, and as a thank you for your continued loyalty, we’ll provide you with a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for the total value of two days’ worth of the cruise fare you paid.”