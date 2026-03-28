Stormont launches new aviation policy targeting transatlantic routes

Stormont has launched its first regional aviation policy aimed at securing new air links including the return of regular transatlantic services to North America.

Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald, revealed a “first of its kind” regional aviation policy for Stormont. The strategy primarily aims to restore regular direct transatlantic air links to North America, which have been absent since 2018. A new framework designed to secure and sustain high-value international routes, with a specific focus on the United States and Canada.

The policy will undergo public consultation until 22 May and seeks to enhance connectivity to support tourism growth and economic development in the six counties. The document includes positions on air passenger duty, duty free sales decarbonisation and skills development along with the establishment of an aviation advisory group.

The Executive is working with the Westminster Government to establish a pre-clearance facility at Belfast International Airport. This would allow passengers to complete US immigration and customs checks before departure, similar to the existing system at Dublin Airport.

The policy is intended to boost inbound tourism and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by improving global connectivity. Investment is also being directed toward the City of Derry Airport to support its growth and role in regional connectivity.

Belfast has lacked regular scheduled transatlantic services since Norwegian Air ceased its routes in 2018.

The Stormont Executive continues to advocate for the Westminster Government to abolish APD to create a “level playing field” with airports in Ireland.

While Belfast International Airport is in active talks with several airlines, previous attempts by start-ups like Fly Atlantic to launch low-cost transatlantic flights have faced delays, with a current target of 2025

Cross border tourist spending reached a record 370m euros last year with visitor numbers up 15pc.