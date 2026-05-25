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Multitrip.com introduces new benefits and enhanced website for Irish holidaymakers

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Multitrip.com has unveiled a new website with a dedicated blog.
  • Real time flight delay benefits trigger on three hour delays.
  • Verisk medical screening simplifies coverage for pre existing conditions.
  • 24/7 online GP access remains standard across policies.
  • Kids travel free on annual Premier Plus policies.

Multitrip.com has introduced new benefits and an enhanced website for Irish holidaymakers ahead of the peak summer season. The updated platform includes a blog on travel trends and improved customer features. Real time flight delay support and Verisk medical screening form part of the additions.

Customers with Premier or Premier Plus policies can register flights for automatic benefits on delays of three hours or more. The medical screening allows addition of conditions online without extra calls. Existing covers include 24/7 GP access and kids go free options.

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Jason Whelan shared “We’re excited to bring a new site and new benefits to our customers as we approach peak travel months. Our Real Time Flight Delay offers more benefits for our customers if their flight is delayed.”

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