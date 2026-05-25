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Matt O'Connor president of the Irish Hotels Federation
Matt O'Connor president of the Irish Hotels Federation

Hoteliers focus on ‘the human workplace’ at event in Portlaoise

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By on Hotels & Beds
  • Over 300 hotel delegates attended the fifth annual IHF People Day.
  • The event took place at Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise on 21 May 2026.
  • Speakers addressed AI opportunities risks and human centred leadership.
  • Topics covered menopause equity and leading across generations.
  • The conference supported personal growth inclusion and innovation in hospitality.

Hoteliers have gathered at the IHF People Day Conference in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise where they have explored human aspects of work in the age of AI. Over 300 delegates including general managers owners and HR professionals attended the fifth annual event on 21 May 2026. Sessions examined leadership wellbeing and human centred approaches to digital changes.

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Delegates heard from speakers including Niall Breslin Dr Lollie Mancey Dermot Whelan Dr Mary Collins and Cleo McCormack. The conference coincided with International HR Day 2026. Topics included menopause equity in the workplace and leading across generations.

IHF President Matt O’Connor addressed the role of HR leaders in the sector. The event received support from Alkimii Failte Ireland and the IHF Skillnet.

Matt O’Connor shared “At the heart of every great hotel and guesthouse is our people – the many thousands who choose a career in our sector. One concept that really struck me today is the importance of ‘mattering’.”

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