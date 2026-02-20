Sun PhuQuoc Airways commits to forty B787-9

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has committed to up to forty B787-9 aircraft in a tentative order signed with Boeing. The agreement was confirmed at a ceremony in Washington DC attended by senior Vietnamese officials. The widebodies will enable nonstop services from Phu Quoc to Europe North America and Northeast Asia.

The order represents the carrier’s first direct aircraft purchase and the largest widebody commitment in Vietnamese aviation. Sun PhuQuoc Airways a subsidiary of Sun Group began operations in November 2025 with A320 family aircraft on domestic routes. The airline targets a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030 split between narrowbodies and widebodies.

Dang Minh Truong shared we selected the B787-9 not only for its superior operational performance but because it is the most suitable aircraft type to realise our vision of bringing Phu Quoc to the world.