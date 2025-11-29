Taxi Drivers to ignore Uber fixed-price fares

Hundreds of taxi drivers are to ignore fixed-price fares offered by Uber during the festive season.

Uber introduced the fixed-price model at the start of November using its own algorithm based on time, distance, traffic and demand. Taxi groups argued the model threatened the regulated industry and breached the Taxi Regulation Act 2013.

Drivers turned off the Uber app and accepted only metered fares set by the National Transport Authority. Protests disrupted Dublin city centre with further actions planned over Christmas and New Year.

Derek O’Keeffe shared: “We won’t back down. The livelihood of taxi drivers depends on it. We won’t allow [Uber] to run the Irish industry into the ground. They come in and destabilise the market, they push out the regulated taxis until they have a control on the market, and then the prices increase. The only price that is fair and transparent is set by the NTA.”

Uber shared in a written statement: “Upfront pricing gets rid of the anxiety riders have about metered fares, giving them greater confidence to book trips, which creates additional earning opportunities for drivers.”

Georgia Heathman shared: “We are urging people to pre-book where possible to avoid long wait times and uncertainty, and allow drivers to better plan their routes in the coming weeks.”