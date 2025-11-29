Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Taxi Drivers to ignore Uber fixed-price fares

Taxi Drivers to ignore Uber fixed-price fares

0
By on Ireland

Hundreds of taxi drivers are to ignore fixed-price fares offered by Uber during the festive season. 

Uber introduced the fixed-price model at the start of November using its own algorithm based on time, distance, traffic and demand.  Taxi groups argued the model threatened the regulated industry and breached the Taxi Regulation Act 2013. 

Drivers turned off the Uber app and accepted only metered fares set by the National Transport Authority.  Protests disrupted Dublin city centre with further actions planned over Christmas and New Year.

Derek O’Keeffe shared: “We won’t back down. The livelihood of taxi drivers depends on it. We won’t allow [Uber] to run the Irish industry into the ground. They come in and destabilise the market, they push out the regulated taxis until they have a control on the market, and then the prices increase. The only price that is fair and transparent is set by the NTA.”

See also  'Tourism is good for whiskey and whiskey is good for tourism' – Alice Mansergh at the launch of Irish Whiskey Way

Uber shared in a written statement: “Upfront pricing gets rid of the anxiety riders have about metered fares, giving them greater confidence to book trips, which creates additional earning opportunities for drivers.”

Georgia Heathman shared: “We are urging people to pre-book where possible to avoid long wait times and uncertainty, and allow drivers to better plan their routes in the coming weeks.”

Related posts:

Paul Keeley Director of Regional Development at Fáilte IrelandFáilte Ireland launches five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan for Galway City National Library of Ireland November Events Picasso exhibition opens October 9 at the National gallery of irelandPicasso the highlight to November events at the National Gallery New Connemara Pony Heritage Centre opens today in Letterfrack
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.