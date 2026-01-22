Taxis ‘are unavailable at night’ in many Irish towns – Pat Crotty

Trending
Pat Crotty of the VFI

  • Pat Crotty states taxis disappeared at night in numerous rural locations.
  • Publicans transporting patrons home because of the taxi shortage.
  • Taxi coalition raising issues with apps impacting the industry.
  • Rural communities facing significant transport limitations after dark.
  • Dáil transport committee examining broader taxi availability crisis.

Taxis have become unavailable at night in many towns and villages across Ireland according to the Taxis for Ireland Coalition chief executive Pat Crotty. 

Mr Crotty, who is also CEO of the The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, is toadddress an Oireachats committee highlightiing the shortage impacting rural areas. 

He says publicans are filling cars with customers and drove them home at closing time due to the lack of taxis. The Joint Committee on Transport wil hear concerns about apps affecting taxi livelihoods. The situation reflected ongoing challenges in rural transport availability.

Pat Crotty CEO of Vintners’ Federation of Ireland shared “taxis are no longer available at night in many towns and villages.”

