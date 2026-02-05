Tender issued for Dublin-Donegal PSO route

Ireland’s Department of Transport has issued a tender for the renewal of the public service obligation route between Dublin and Donegal, valued at €17m over four years. The twice-daily service, operated by Emerald Airlines under the Aer Lingus Regional brand using ATR72-600 aircraft since February 2022, faces contract expiry on 25 February 2026 following a one-year extension granted in November 2024. The route was previously managed by Amapola Flyg from July 2021 after the collapse of Stobart Air.

The tender process aims to secure continued connectivity for the northwest region, where the PSO supports essential air links. Emerald Airlines has maintained reliable operations on the route, connecting Donegal Airport with Dublin International. The contract renewal will determine the operator for the next four-year period.