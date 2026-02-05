Trending
Sean Sweeney MetroLink Project director
Tenders launched for two MetroLink contracts

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has launched tenders for two major contracts under the MetroLink programme to deliver heavy civil engineering works for Dublin’s first metro system. 

The M401 southern section, valued at up to €4.56bn, includes bored tunnels, portals, shafts, and underground stations at locations such as Charlemont, St Stephen’s Green, and Ballymun. The M402 northern section, up to €3.34bn, covers viaducts, surface routes, and stations including Dardistown, Swords Central, and Estuary, with a combined maximum value of €7.9bn excluding VAT.

Bidders may apply for one or both contracts but can win only one. The process begins with pre-qualification questionnaires to assess capability before full tenders. MetroLink will connect Dublin Airport to the city centre and support greater public transport capacity.

Seán Sweeney shared “We are laying foundations for a system that will significantly increase public transport capacity.”

