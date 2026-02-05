Trending
Lee Seow Hiang CEO of Changi Airport
Comac on show at Tenth Singapore Airshow under way in Changi

The Singapore Airshow 2026, Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, is currently underway at the Changi Exhibition Centre, marking its 10th edition and 20 years of shaping the industry. 

As of 5 February 2026, the event is in full swing during trade days (3-6 February), with strong attendance from over 1,000 companies across more than 50 countries, including major manufacturers, airlines, military delegations, and innovators. 

The show incorporates the inaugural Space Summit 2026 (held 2-3 February) to extend discussions into space technologies, alongside flying displays, static exhibits, and AeroForum sessions addressing commercial and defence trends.

Key takeaways include;

  • Asia-Pacific region’s rapid growth amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain constraints. Passenger traffic is forecast to rise 4.9pc globally in 2026 (7.3pc in Asia-Pacific), with cargo up 2.4pc, 
  • momentum is slowing due to “weaponised” supply disruptions delaying deliveries. 
  • Defence interest surges with rising regional budgets, spotlighted by the debut of the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, alongside returning performers like the Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters, Indonesian Jupiter team, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Bayi team (with J-10C), and Royal Malaysian Air Force Su-30MKM. 
  • Commercial highlights include Airbus dominating single-aisle sales, Boeing securing widebody wins, and COMAC’s C919 gaining its first order at the show. 
  • Innovations feature ST Engineering’s DrN-600 electric VTOL cargo drone, Rafael’s L-Spike 1X loitering munition for tactical precision, GE Aerospace’s investments in Singapore engine repair (US$300m), and themes of AI integration, digitisation of infantry systems, and sustainable aviation transitions.
  • Singapore is stressing its role as a hub for partnerships, with announcements like South Korea’s F-15 upgrade program, Embraer targeting Asia-Pacific C-390 sales, and Singapore launching the National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) on 1 April 2026. 
  • Despite challenges like certification delays (e.g., FAA pushing for reciprocity) and demand-supply mismatches, optimism prevails for record profits in 2026, driven by regional ambition.
Singapore Airshow organisers shared in a written statement “Singapore Airshow 2026, the milestone 10th edition, continues to be the premier platform where aviation’s finest meet to drive innovation, forge partnerships, and shape the future of aerospace, defence, and space in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

