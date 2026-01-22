Avolon and Thai Airways in talks to lease ten incremental B787-8s

Dublin based Avolon and Thai Airways are negotiating to lease ten Boeing 787-8 aircraft to expand its fleet. The aircraft were previously operated by China Southern Airlines.

Talks expected to be completed by mid-February 2026 with deliveries set to begin in March 2026 with entry into service in July 2026. The lease will bridge the gap until Thai Airways own 787 deliveries in 2028.

The carrier aimed for a 100-aircraft fleet by the end of 2026 from 78 in September 2025. Thai has a Boeing order included 45 787s with first nine rescheduled to 2028 and the move is expected to address capacity needs amid recovery. It is reported that Avolon has agreed to reduce lease rates for Thai Airways.

Chai Eamsiri chief executive officer of Thai Airways shared “Thai Airways International Plc is negotiating to lease 10 wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft to strengthen its fleet with talks expected to be completed by mid-February following board approval.”