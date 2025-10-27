Thailand tourism continues as nation enters national mourning for beloved Queen mother

Sorawong Thienthong Thailand Tourism Minister

Thailand tourism continues as normal as the nation enters national mourning for beloved Queen mother Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, who passed on October 24, 2025, with flags at half-mast for 30 days from October 25.

Government officials and civil servants will wear mourning attire for one year, while the public and visitors wear subdued colours for 90 days. Tourism services, hotels, attractions, and transportation operate normally, with no suspensions of public activities or entertainment.

The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo close from October 26 to November 8, 2025, for the Royal Merit-Making Ceremony. The Sukhothai Loi Krathong and Candle Festival proceeds from October 27 to November 5, 2025, with candle-lighting tributes at 21:21 hrs nightly.

Tourism Authority of Thailand shared “Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was deeply revered as a mother figure to the Thai people. During this time of remembrance, we thank visiting travellers for their understanding and sensitivity toward the feelings of the Thai nation.”

Ms. Worapa Angkhasirisap shared “Thailand remains as welcoming as ever, and we encourage travel agents to continue selling Thailand, and reassure current and future clients, when booking Thailand, that their visit will not be disrupted. Hotels, hospitality venues, attractions and experiences across the country continue to operate with the warmth and hospitality for which Thailand is known.”