‘The most supply-constrained operating environment in memory’ – Acumen Aviation’s annual review

Strong demand and limited aircraft supply defined the 2025 aviation market.

Lease rates for fuel-efficient aircraft hit record levels amid delivery delays.

Acumen managed ten special-purpose vehicles overseeing 24 global assets.

Technical Asset Management supported 350 assets with redeliveries concentrated in Asia.

Advisory Services completed over 1,500 appraisals using the fin-S platform.

Acumen Aviation’s annual Operational Review, released at an aviation leasing conference in Dublin, reports that volatility in lease rates, maintenance exposure, and asset availability is testing the industry’s appraisal models

Dyring the year the Advisory Services team conducting over 1,500 asset appraisals, including more than 30 for asset-backed securitisation transactions, reaching a total of over 6,450 assets appraised.

Acumen’s report says the year was marked by strong demand, limited supply, and increased technical complexity in the global aviation sector.

The review details how demand growth aligned with aircraft delivery delays, supply chain disruptions from original equipment manufacturers, and engine maintenance issues, leading to a constrained operating environment.

Lease rates for modern fuel-efficient aircraft achieved record highs, while elevated interest rates raised financing costs, yet robust lease yields and asset values bolstered profitability for lessors. In this context, operational resilience and effective asset management emerged as key factors.

The Leasing and Advisory team at Acumen operated in an environment of elevated secondary market demand fuelled by aircraft scarcity and prolonged lease terms, managing ten special-purpose vehicles in Ireland with a portfolio of 24 assets leased worldwide.

The team assisted lessors and investors in sourcing, trading, and remarketing aircraft, including engines, part-out airframes, and freighters. The Technical Asset Management team observed more aircraft redeliveries, focused in Asia, and supported around 350 assets through maintenance planning, component strategies, and operator transitions to reduce downtime and safeguard revenue.

The proprietary fin-S valuation platform, covering nearly 50 aircraft and engine types, facilitated scenario-based assessments for financing and portfolio decisions. The CAMO team maintained approvals such as EASA Part CAMO and ISO 9001:2015, plus those from Guernsey, Bermuda, and Cayman Islands authorities, and incorporated ISO 27001:2022 for enhanced information security. Digital transformation was progressed, with the team securing two new accounts for contracts and technical support, expanding data management services, and handling almost 2,260 assets via SPARTA and other systems for analytics and compliance.

Acumen Aviation’s shared in a written statement: “Demand growth coincided with persistent aircraft delivery delays, ongoing OEM supply chain disruption, and widespread engine maintenance challenges, creating one of the most supply-constrained operating environments in recent memory.”