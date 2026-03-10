Thirteen flights convey race-goers from Dublin to Cheltenham

Trending
Thirteen flights on Monday conveyed race-goers from Dublin to the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, which takes place from Tuesday, March 10, to Friday, March 13, 2026. This four-day event at Cheltenham Racecourse features 28 races, beginning with Champion Day and culminating with the prestigious Gold Cup on Friday. Gates open at 10:30, with the first race starting at 13:20 daily. 

  • Day 1 (Tuesday, March 10):  Champion Day: Featuring the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
  • Day 2 (Wednesday, March 11):  Ladies Day: Featuring the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.
  • Day 3 (Thursday, March 12):  St. Patrick’s Thursday: Featuring the Ryanair Chase and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.
  • Day 4 (Friday, March 13):  Gold Cup Day: Featuring the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. 
Each day includes seven races, with the main feature race scheduled for 16.00

Ireland historically sends a sixth of the 350-plus runners and yields about 30pc of the winners at Cheltenham., although this has risen to more than 50pc in every year since 2015.

