Kimmo Mäki CEO of Finavia
Thousands of tourists stranded in Lapland due to extreme cold

Thousands of tourists remain stranded in Finnish Lapland after Kittila airport cancelled all flights because of Arctic temperatures reaching minus 39 degrees Celsius.

Conditions stayed around minus 35 degrees Celsius the previous day with no improvement. Flights to cities including London, Bristol, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam were disrupted along with a domestic service from Helsinki to Rovaniemi.

Finavia explained that extreme cold hinders de-icing, maintenance, and refuelling operations while moisture creates slippery frost on equipment. Ground connectors and vehicle hatches have frozen, making standard procedures impossible. The airport operator confirmed that airlines make final cancellation decisions but noted challenges at around minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Difficult weather persists across Finland with road warnings in many regions due to snow and ice. Tourists should contact airlines for rebooking and arrange alternative travel or accommodation.

Finavia shared in a written statement “Decisions to cancel flights are always made by airlines. But conditions of around -40C can cause challenges for ground operations.”

