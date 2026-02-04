Tigerair Taiwan to purchase four A321neo

Tigerair Taiwan has confirmed a purchase agreement with Airbus for four A321neo aircraft, marking the low-cost carrier’s first order for this variant. The addition will expand the airline’s current fleet of seventeen A320 Family aircraft, which includes nine A320ceo and eight A320neo models. The A321neo offers improved fuel efficiency, at least a twenty percent reduction in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared with previous-generation types, and greater capacity with a configuration of two hundred and thirty-two seats.

Joyce Huang, Chairperson of Tigerair Taiwan, shared the purchase of A321neo aircraft is a cornerstone of our ‘third-generation’ fleet expansion, designed to maximise operational efficiency as we scale for regional dominance. Configured with 232 seats, the A321neo allows us to increase capacity on our high-demand ‘golden routes’ and accelerate network expansion. By serving more passengers across more destinations with a lower cost per seat, this investment reinforces our position as Taiwan’s leading LCC. Furthermore, it advances our journey toward a younger, more fuel-efficient fleet that meets both our commercial and ESG targets.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of Commercial Aircraft business, shared we are pleased to see Tigerair Taiwan reaffirm its confidence in Airbus as it takes another step in its fleet growth. The addition of the A321neo will complement its existing A320 fleet. The A321neo is the ideal platform for Tigerair Taiwan to capture growing demand while maintaining its commitment to cost-effective operations. This move supports network growth on regional and medium-haul routes while benefiting from fleet commonality that lowers training, maintenance, and operating costs.